Brokerages Set Aviva plc (LON:AV) Price Target at GBX 526

Shares of Aviva plc (LON:AV – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 526 ($6.73).

AV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Aviva from GBX 545 ($6.97) to GBX 535 ($6.85) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Berenberg Bank dropped their target price on Aviva from GBX 546 ($6.99) to GBX 532 ($6.81) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a GBX 545 ($6.97) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Wednesday, May 17th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 520 ($6.65) target price on shares of Aviva in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Aviva in a report on Thursday, June 8th.

AV stock opened at GBX 391.90 ($5.01) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.38, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 1.57. The stock has a market capitalization of £10.74 billion, a P/E ratio of -1,036.58, a P/E/G ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.03. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 410.81 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 428.82. Aviva has a fifty-two week low of GBX 366.70 ($4.69) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 473.70 ($6.06).

In related news, insider Pippa Lambert bought 1,302 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 419 ($5.36) per share, for a total transaction of £5,455.38 ($6,980.65). 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Aviva plc provides various insurance, retirement, investment, and savings products in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Canada, and internationally. The company offers life insurance, long-term health and accident insurance, savings, pension, and annuity products, as well as pension fund business and lifetime mortgage products.

