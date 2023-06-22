ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX) and Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) Critical Contrast

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) and ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

92.0% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.1% of ECARX shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.6% of Jack Henry & Associates shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 20.0% of ECARX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Jack Henry & Associates and ECARX’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Jack Henry & Associates $1.94 billion 6.16 $362.92 million $4.78 34.37 ECARX $3.66 billion 0.07 -$223.18 million N/A N/A

Risk & Volatility

Jack Henry & Associates has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ECARX.

Jack Henry & Associates has a beta of 0.63, suggesting that its share price is 37% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ECARX has a beta of 0.46, suggesting that its share price is 54% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Jack Henry & Associates and ECARX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Jack Henry & Associates 17.24% 23.71% 13.67% ECARX N/A -54.84% -30.56%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and ECARX, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Jack Henry & Associates 0 8 4 0 2.33 ECARX 0 0 1 0 3.00

Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus price target of $176.08, suggesting a potential upside of 7.19%. ECARX has a consensus price target of $10.00, suggesting a potential upside of 39.47%. Given ECARX’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ECARX is more favorable than Jack Henry & Associates.

Summary

Jack Henry & Associates beats ECARX on 8 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Jack Henry & Associates

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc., a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand. It also provides a suite of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, as well as to maintain centralized customer/member information; and complementary products and services that enable core bank and credit union clients to respond to evolving customer/member demands. The company's Jack Henry Banking business brand offers SilverLake, a robust primarily designed for commercial-focused banks; CIF 20/20, a parameter-driven, easy-to-use system for banks; and Core Director, a cost-efficient system with point-and-click operation. Its Symitar business brand provides Episys, a robust designed for credit unions. In addition, the company offers digital products and services and electronic payment solutions; purchases and resells hardware systems, including servers, workstations, scanners, and other devices; and provides implementation, training, and support services. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in Monett, Missouri.

About ECARX

ECARX Holdings, Inc. engages in the design, development, and delivery of vehicle technology. Its products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, vehicle chip-set, operating system and software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in Shanghai, China with an additional office in Europe.

