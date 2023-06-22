Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Puma Biotechnology (NASDAQ:PBYI – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a buy rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Puma Biotechnology in a report on Monday, March 6th.

Get Puma Biotechnology alerts:

Puma Biotechnology Stock Down 2.0 %

Puma Biotechnology stock opened at $3.48 on Wednesday. Puma Biotechnology has a twelve month low of $2.08 and a twelve month high of $5.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $3.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.64, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02.

Insider Activity at Puma Biotechnology

Puma Biotechnology ( NASDAQ:PBYI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.13. The business had revenue of $52.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.71 million. Puma Biotechnology had a return on equity of 21.49% and a net margin of 2.04%. As a group, research analysts expect that Puma Biotechnology will post 0.45 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Puma Biotechnology news, Director Troy Edward Wilson sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.45, for a total value of $93,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,207.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 22.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Puma Biotechnology

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Puma Biotechnology in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in Puma Biotechnology by 217.6% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,925 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 7,485 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in Puma Biotechnology in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 59.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Puma Biotechnology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Puma Biotechnology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products to enhance cancer care in the United States and internationally. The company's drug candidates include PB272 (neratinib, oral), for the patients with early stage HER2-overexpressed/amplified breast cancer; for the use of neratinib in combination with capecitabine for the treatment of adult patients with advanced or metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer; and for HER2 mutation-positive solid tumors.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Puma Biotechnology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puma Biotechnology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.