O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com cut shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on ORLY. Evercore ISI raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $945.00 to $950.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. 1-800-FLOWERS.COM reissued a maintains rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $900.00 to $975.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $815.00 to $868.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $893.00 to $916.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $933.38.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

O’Reilly Automotive Stock Performance

NASDAQ ORLY opened at $937.93 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $920.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $860.28. O’Reilly Automotive has a 52-week low of $591.76 and a 52-week high of $964.58. The company has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.88.

Insider Buying and Selling

O’Reilly Automotive ( NASDAQ:ORLY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $8.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $8.00 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.58 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.90% and a negative return on equity of 176.66%. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that O’Reilly Automotive will post 37.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total value of $514,525.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,606,709. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Philip M. Hopper sold 2,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $929.66, for a total transaction of $1,913,240.28. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $264,953.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Lawrence P. Oreilly sold 550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $935.50, for a total transaction of $514,525.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 51,958 shares in the company, valued at $48,606,709. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,183 shares of company stock worth $42,243,407. 1.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On O’Reilly Automotive

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ORLY. Cibc World Market Inc. grew its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 305.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 3,231 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after buying an additional 2,434 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 51.3% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 15,850 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,894,000 after purchasing an additional 5,376 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $1,847,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 48.9% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,960 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,343,000 after purchasing an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.4% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 382 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. 85.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About O’Reilly Automotive

(Get Rating)

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.