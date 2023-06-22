MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX) Downgraded to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of MacroGenics (NASDAQ:MGNX – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning.

MGNX has been the topic of a number of other reports. BTIG Research raised their target price on MacroGenics from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Guggenheim reissued a neutral rating on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Friday, March 17th. JMP Securities raised their price target on MacroGenics from $8.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, May 11th. Citigroup raised their price target on MacroGenics from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a $14.00 price target on shares of MacroGenics in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $11.40.

MacroGenics Stock Performance

Shares of MacroGenics stock opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. MacroGenics has a one year low of $2.80 and a one year high of $7.90. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day moving average is $6.14. The stock has a market cap of $353.11 million, a P/E ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 2.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

MacroGenics ( NASDAQ:MGNX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.61) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by ($1.68). MacroGenics had a negative return on equity of 70.69% and a negative net margin of 55.24%. The company had revenue of $24.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.65 million. Analysts predict that MacroGenics will post -1.62 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MacroGenics during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.53% of the company’s stock.

MacroGenics Company Profile

MacroGenics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes antibody-based therapeutics to treat cancer in the United States. Its approved product is MARGENZA (margetuximab-cmkb), a human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) receptor antagonist indicated, in combination with chemotherapy, for the treatment of adult patients with metastatic HER2-positive breast cancer who have received two or more prior anti-HER2 regimens.

