ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.

ENGlobal Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ENG opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.63. ENGlobal has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.83.

Get ENGlobal alerts:

ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The construction company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 45.41% and a negative return on equity of 134.26%. The business had revenue of $8.41 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

ENGlobal Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ENG. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of ENGlobal by 36.9% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,019 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 20,500 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ENGlobal by 11.0% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 712,666 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $898,000 after buying an additional 70,886 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in ENGlobal during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in ENGlobal during the first quarter worth about $1,064,000. 13.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ENGlobal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ENGlobal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.