ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the construction company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:ENG opened at $0.43 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.63. ENGlobal has a one year low of $0.30 and a one year high of $2.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.10 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.73 and a beta of 1.83.
ENGlobal (NASDAQ:ENG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, March 31st. The construction company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter. ENGlobal had a negative net margin of 45.41% and a negative return on equity of 134.26%. The business had revenue of $8.41 million during the quarter.
ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally. It operates through two ENGlobal Corporation provides engineering and professional project execution services primarily to the energy sector in the United States and internationally.
