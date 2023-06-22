Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH) Upgraded to Hold by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Pathward Financial (NASDAQ:CASH – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. 92 Resources reiterated a maintains rating on shares of Pathward Financial in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of Pathward Financial from $63.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of Pathward Financial from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $50.00.

Pathward Financial Stock Down 0.4 %

Pathward Financial stock opened at $47.89 on Wednesday. Pathward Financial has a fifty-two week low of $31.16 and a fifty-two week high of $52.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.78. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $45.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Pathward Financial Announces Dividend

Pathward Financial ( NASDAQ:CASH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The savings and loans company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $228.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $210.36 million. Pathward Financial had a net margin of 20.19% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.73 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pathward Financial will post 5.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 7th. Pathward Financial’s payout ratio is currently 4.41%.

Institutional Trading of Pathward Financial

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in Pathward Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Capital Analysts LLC bought a new stake in Pathward Financial during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Pathward Financial by 1,977.5% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,849 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,760 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Pathward Financial by 60.2% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,908 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 717 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Pathward Financial by 5,250.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,890 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

About Pathward Financial

Pathward Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Pathward, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Corporate Services/Other. It offers demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market savings accounts, and certificate accounts.

