ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Sell”

StockNews.com downgraded shares of ContraFect (NASDAQ:CFRX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

Separately, Maxim Group raised ContraFect from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 13th.

ContraFect Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:CFRX opened at $1.60 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $1.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.51 million, a PE ratio of -0.02 and a beta of 0.42. ContraFect has a 1 year low of $0.90 and a 1 year high of $292.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ContraFect

ContraFect ( NASDAQ:CFRX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($10.83) by $10.14. As a group, analysts expect that ContraFect will post -6.75 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in ContraFect during the fourth quarter worth $393,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in ContraFect by 0.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,551,898 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $5,664,000 after buying an additional 11,064 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in ContraFect by 277.2% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 477,900 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 351,200 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in ContraFect by 1.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 407,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,486,000 after buying an additional 4,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in ContraFect by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 271,242 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 89,069 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.37% of the company’s stock.

ContraFect Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening and drug-resistant infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead program includes Exebacase, a lysin, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of staphylococcus aureus.

Further Reading

