Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Downgraded by StockNews.com to “Hold”

StockNews.com cut shares of Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $215.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $225.00 price target on shares of Veeva Systems in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $220.00 price objective on shares of Veeva Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Veeva Systems from $195.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $205.65.

NYSE VEEV opened at $202.64 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $180.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $173.94. Veeva Systems has a twelve month low of $151.02 and a twelve month high of $232.26. The stock has a market cap of $32.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.33, a PEG ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 0.92.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 31st. The technology company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $526.33 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $515.47 million. Veeva Systems had a return on equity of 10.88% and a net margin of 23.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Veeva Systems will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Veeva Systems news, CAO Michele O’connor sold 3,137 shares of Veeva Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.95, for a total transaction of $620,969.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 8,433 shares in the company, valued at $1,669,312.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Paul Edward Chamberlain sold 160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $189.22, for a total transaction of $30,275.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,942 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,205,765.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,333 shares of company stock worth $3,059,046. Insiders own 10.98% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VEEV. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Veeva Systems by 66.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 313,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $57,632,000 after purchasing an additional 124,804 shares during the period. Legato Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC now owns 3,700 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $680,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Seaport Global Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 31.3% in the 1st quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 3,480 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $640,000 after buying an additional 829 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its position in Veeva Systems by 7.0% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 2,237 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in Veeva Systems by 42.0% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 62,575 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,501,000 after acquiring an additional 18,513 shares in the last quarter. 89.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and data solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

