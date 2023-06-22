Brokerages Set Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC) Price Target at $113.29

Science Applications International Co. (NYSE:SAIC – Get Rating) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $113.29.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $120.00 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Science Applications International from $141.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th. StockNews.com cut Science Applications International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Science Applications International from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Science Applications International from $121.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 4th.

Get Science Applications International alerts:

Science Applications International Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE SAIC opened at $109.02 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.34. The company has a market cap of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 18.54 and a beta of 0.71. Science Applications International has a 12-month low of $87.57 and a 12-month high of $117.94.

Science Applications International Dividend Announcement

Science Applications International ( NYSE:SAIC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. Science Applications International had a return on equity of 25.68% and a net margin of 4.20%. The business had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Science Applications International will post 7.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 13th. Science Applications International’s payout ratio is 25.17%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Science Applications International news, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of Science Applications International stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,272,890.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael W. Larouche sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.19, for a total transaction of $643,140.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,192 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,272,890.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Nazzic S. Keene sold 26,237 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.37, for a total transaction of $2,817,066.69. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 65,680 shares in the company, valued at $7,052,061.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 36,430 shares of company stock worth $3,912,723. Corporate insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Science Applications International

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of SAIC. Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the first quarter worth $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the first quarter worth $30,000. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the first quarter worth $31,000. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Science Applications International in the fourth quarter worth $55,000. 77.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Science Applications International

(Get Rating

Science Applications International Corporation provides technical, engineering, and enterprise information technology (IT) services primarily in the United States. The company's offerings include engineering; technology integration; IT modernization; maintenance of ground and maritime systems; logistics; training and simulation; operation and program support services; and end-to-end services, such as design, development, integration, deployment, management and operations, sustainment, and security of its customers' IT infrastructure, as well as cloud migration, managed services, infrastructure modernization, and enterprise IT-as-a-service solutions; and data management platform solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Science Applications International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Science Applications International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.