AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC – Get Rating) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the thirteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $184.00.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on ABC shares. TheStreet upgraded AmerisourceBergen from a “c” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $182.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $174.00 to $182.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on AmerisourceBergen in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America upped their price objective on AmerisourceBergen from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 7th.

AmerisourceBergen Stock Performance

NYSE:ABC opened at $185.83 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.13, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.89. AmerisourceBergen has a 52-week low of $135.14 and a 52-week high of $186.79. The firm has a market cap of $37.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.89 and a beta of 0.53. The business’s fifty day moving average is $171.95 and its 200 day moving average is $165.08.

AmerisourceBergen Announces Dividend

AmerisourceBergen ( NYSE:ABC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $63.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.40 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a return on equity of 809.53% and a net margin of 0.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $3.22 EPS. Research analysts predict that AmerisourceBergen will post 11.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 12th were given a $0.485 dividend. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 11th. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.94%.

Insider Transactions at AmerisourceBergen

In other news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total value of $1,756,902.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,168,197.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 10,499 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.34, for a total transaction of $1,756,902.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 257,967 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,168,197.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 275,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.17, for a total value of $50,000,021.28. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,090,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,994,988,492.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 600,273 shares of company stock valued at $105,410,246. Corporate insiders own 20.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of AmerisourceBergen

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ABC. RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 61.8% in the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 165 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV increased its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 262.1% in the 1st quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 380 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.64% of the company’s stock.

AmerisourceBergen Company Profile

AmerisourceBergen Corp. engages in the provision of pharmaceutical products and business solutions that improve access to care. It operates through the Pharmaceutical Distribution Services and Other segments. The Pharmaceutical Distribution Services segment distributes an offering of brand-name, specialty brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, and related services to healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, and long-term care and alternate site pharmacies.

See Also

