Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Autohome Inc. (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $43.50.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Autohome from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 29th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Autohome

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ATHM. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Autohome during the 1st quarter worth approximately $54,000. FMR LLC lifted its position in Autohome by 169.4% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,770 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 1,113 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in Autohome by 93.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,593 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 1,731 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Autohome by 344.1% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 2,791 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of Autohome by 75.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,752 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,612 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Price Performance

NYSE:ATHM opened at $28.73 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.61 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06 and a beta of 0.21. Autohome has a 1-year low of $23.66 and a 1-year high of $40.89.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The information services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.01). Autohome had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 27.00%. The business had revenue of $223.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $218.69 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 2.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Autohome

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company delivers interactive content and tools to automobile consumers through its three websites, autohome.com.cn, che168.com, and ttpai.cn on PCs, mobile devices, mobile applications, and mini apps.

