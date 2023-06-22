Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) Receives $442.67 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the nineteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and twelve have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $442.67.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on DE shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Deere & Company from $512.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $537.00 to $517.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $440.00 to $392.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $500.00 to $493.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, DA Davidson lowered their price target on Deere & Company from $520.00 to $492.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd.

Insider Activity at Deere & Company

In related news, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Deere & Company news, Director Tami A. Erwin acquired 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $371.05 per share, for a total transaction of $250,458.75. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 950 shares in the company, valued at $352,497.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Pentz Markwart Von sold 7,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $356.69, for a total value of $2,536,065.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,115 shares in the company, valued at $20,372,349.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.26% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Deere & Company Stock Performance

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DE. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. increased its position in Deere & Company by 1,475.0% in the 1st quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. now owns 63 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Lansing Street Advisors raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 1,725.0% during the first quarter. Lansing Street Advisors now owns 73 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barrett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 71.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Deere & Company stock opened at $416.59 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $122.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $378.47 and its 200-day moving average is $403.32. Deere & Company has a one year low of $283.81 and a one year high of $448.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.70.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 19th. The industrial products company reported $9.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.57 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $16.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.87 billion. Deere & Company had a return on equity of 43.11% and a net margin of 15.00%. Deere & Company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $6.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 31.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 16.78%.

Deere & Company Company Profile

Deere & Company manufactures and distributes various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides mid-size tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters, harvesting front-end equipment, sugarcane loaders, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Featured Stories

