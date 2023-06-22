Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) Downgraded by Morgan Stanley to Equal Weight

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Rating) was downgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a $66.00 price target on the food distribution company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $74.00. Morgan Stanley’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 17.40% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Performance Food Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Performance Food Group from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $68.00 price target on shares of Performance Food Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Performance Food Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Performance Food Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.20.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Performance Food Group Price Performance

NYSE PFGC opened at $56.22 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $58.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.81. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.03 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Performance Food Group has a 1 year low of $41.33 and a 1 year high of $63.22.

Insider Activity at Performance Food Group

Performance Food Group ( NYSE:PFGC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The food distribution company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $13.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.94 billion. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.20% and a net margin of 0.57%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total value of $160,960.80. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 658,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,543,504. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total value of $111,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 151,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,486,578.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider George L. Holm sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.06, for a total transaction of $160,960.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 658,400 shares in the company, valued at $39,543,504. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in Performance Food Group by 130.0% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 460 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Sageworth Trust Co purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in Performance Food Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Twin Tree Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. 97.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Performance Food Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.