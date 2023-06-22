Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) target price on shares of Mexco Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Mexco Energy Price Performance

MXC opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.80. Mexco Energy has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $20.84. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mexco Energy

About Mexco Energy

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 270.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 61,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 44,605 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 2.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 41,094 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mexco Energy by 84.2% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 16,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 6.83% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.

See Also

