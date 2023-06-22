Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Mexco Energy (NYSE:MXC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “speculative buy” rating and issued a GBX 2 ($0.03) target price on shares of Mexco Energy in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd.
Mexco Energy Price Performance
MXC opened at $12.02 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $7.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.80. Mexco Energy has a 1 year low of $10.30 and a 1 year high of $20.84. The company has a market capitalization of $25.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.14.
About Mexco Energy
Mexco Energy Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of natural gas, crude oil, condensate, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It owns partial interests in approximately 6,300 gross producing wells located in the states of Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Louisiana, Alabama, Mississippi, Arkansas, Wyoming, Kansas, Colorado, Montana, Virginia, North Dakota, and Ohio.
