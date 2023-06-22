Generac Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:GNRC)

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Stock traders acquired 9,946 call options on the company. This is an increase of 58% compared to the average daily volume of 6,277 call options.

Shares of GNRC opened at $131.49 on Thursday. Generac has a 12-month low of $86.29 and a 12-month high of $282.62. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $110.57. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 33.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.15.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $887.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.07 million. Generac had a return on equity of 19.63% and a net margin of 6.91%. Generac’s quarterly revenue was down 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Generac will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on GNRC. Scotiabank began coverage on Generac in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Bank of America downgraded Generac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $141.00 to $91.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. StockNews.com upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Generac from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Generac from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Generac presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $171.77.

In related news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.16, for a total transaction of $510,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 622,690 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $63,614,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,598,800 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Continental Investors Services Inc. bought a new position in Generac in the third quarter worth approximately $220,000. Arrow Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Greenleaf Trust increased its position in shares of Generac by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,408 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $444,000 after acquiring an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,504,000. Finally, Cubic Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Generac in the fourth quarter worth $337,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.93% of the company’s stock.

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment, energy storage systems, energy management devices and solutions, and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; residential storage solution consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products; smart water heater controllers; residential clean energy solutions; and portable and inverter generators; outdoor power equipment, including trimmers, field and brush mowers, log splitters, stump grinders, chipper shredders, lawn and leaf vacuums, and pressure washers and water pumps; and battery-powered turf care products.

