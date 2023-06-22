Traders Buy Large Volume of Call Options on Hut 8 Mining (NASDAQ:HUT)

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Stock traders bought 17,657 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 29% compared to the average daily volume of 13,648 call options.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HUT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Hut 8 Mining Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of HUT opened at $2.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $610.73 million, a P/E ratio of -3.49 and a beta of 4.27. Hut 8 Mining has a 1 year low of $0.78 and a 1 year high of $3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 9.85 and a quick ratio of 9.85. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.68.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining ( NASDAQ:HUT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Hut 8 Mining had a negative return on equity of 24.75% and a negative net margin of 157.77%. The business had revenue of $14.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.45 million. On average, analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining will post -0.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Hut 8 Mining during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of Hut 8 Mining in the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 6.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hut 8 Mining Company Profile

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

