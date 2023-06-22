Redwood Trust Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:RWT)

Redwood Trust, Inc. (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 3,223 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 309% compared to the typical daily volume of 788 put options.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Redwood Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Sunday, March 5th. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Redwood Trust from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $7.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, June 15th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Redwood Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.63.

Institutional Trading of Redwood Trust

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Redwood Trust by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,245,804 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,948,000 after purchasing an additional 150,771 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,359,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,022,000 after buying an additional 79,780 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,157,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,544,000 after buying an additional 47,154 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 104.5% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,912,012 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,133,000 after buying an additional 976,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,866,345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $12,579,000 after buying an additional 75,736 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redwood Trust Price Performance

Redwood Trust Cuts Dividend

Redwood Trust stock opened at $6.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51, a current ratio of 6.57 and a quick ratio of 6.57. The company has a market capitalization of $738.34 million, a PE ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.36. Redwood Trust has a one year low of $5.47 and a one year high of $8.97. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.18 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.94.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.88%. Redwood Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -55.09%.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

