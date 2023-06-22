Traders Buy High Volume of Quanta Services Put Options (NYSE:PWR)

Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) saw some unusual options trading on Tuesday. Investors acquired 2,119 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 151% compared to the typical volume of 843 put options.

Quanta Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PWR opened at $190.94 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $174.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $160.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.32 and a beta of 1.07. Quanta Services has a one year low of $116.56 and a one year high of $191.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.58.

Get Quanta Services alerts:

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The construction company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. Quanta Services had a net margin of 2.86% and a return on equity of 15.72%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Quanta Services will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Quanta Services Dividend Announcement

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th. Quanta Services’s payout ratio is 9.44%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Quanta Services in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus increased their target price on Quanta Services from $168.00 to $189.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Quanta Services from $173.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Quanta Services from $174.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Quanta Services from $150.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.91.

Insider Activity at Quanta Services

In other news, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of Quanta Services stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $644,234.60. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,625,125.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Earl C. Jr. Austin sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.32, for a total value of $14,562,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 730,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,216,074.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Donald Wayne sold 3,956 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.85, for a total value of $644,234.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,823 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,625,125.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 251,030 shares of company stock worth $42,886,741. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Quanta Services

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,363,311 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,021,965,000 after acquiring an additional 182,092 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 9.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,055,835 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $862,956,000 after buying an additional 501,131 shares during the period. Peconic Partners LLC increased its holdings in Quanta Services by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Peconic Partners LLC now owns 5,531,203 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $704,620,000 after buying an additional 65,492 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in Quanta Services by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,421,891 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $691,070,000 after purchasing an additional 45,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in Quanta Services by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,905,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $817,416,000 after purchasing an additional 806,157 shares in the last quarter. 88.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quanta Services

(Get Rating)

Quanta Services, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for the electric and gas utility, renewable energy, communications, and pipeline and energy industries worldwide. The company's Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, procurement, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure projects; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

See Also

