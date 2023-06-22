Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ)

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (NYSEARCA:EWJ – Get Rating) saw unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 15,779 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 49% compared to the average volume of 10,570 put options.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EWJ. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,478 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 3.4% during the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 5,980 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 10,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, Cypress Capital Group lifted its position in iShares MSCI Japan ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 15,187 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $891,000 after buying an additional 271 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI Japan ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares MSCI Japan ETF stock opened at $62.97 on Thursday. iShares MSCI Japan ETF has a one year low of $47.64 and a one year high of $64.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a PE ratio of 12.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $60.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $57.91.

About iShares MSCI Japan ETF

iShares MSCI Japan ETF (the fund), formerly Ishares Msci Japan Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Japanese market, as measured by the MSCI Japan Index (the Index).

