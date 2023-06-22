Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TZOO. Barrington Research raised Travelzoo from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded Travelzoo from a c rating to a b- rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Travelzoo Trading Down 3.6 %

Shares of Travelzoo stock opened at $8.95 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.17. The company has a market cap of $139.26 million, a P/E ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.61. Travelzoo has a 1 year low of $4.10 and a 1 year high of $10.86.

Insider Activity

Travelzoo ( NASDAQ:TZOO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The information services provider reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. Travelzoo had a return on equity of 220.30% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company had revenue of $21.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.46 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Travelzoo will post 0.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Travelzoo news, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 51,114 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total transaction of $519,829.38. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 7,467,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $75,944,037.69. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, major shareholder Ralph Bartel sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.47, for a total transaction of $47,350.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,523,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,246,938.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Azzurro Capital Inc sold 51,114 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.17, for a total value of $519,829.38. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,467,457 shares in the company, valued at approximately $75,944,037.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 358,801 shares of company stock worth $2,865,869 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 57.45% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Travelzoo

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TZOO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Travelzoo by 214.4% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,571 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Travelzoo in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in Travelzoo during the second quarter worth $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in Travelzoo in the second quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Travelzoo by 18.1% in the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,921 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. 18.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo Inc operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment, and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com), the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps, the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter, and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

