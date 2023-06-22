StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
VALU stock opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. Value Line has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $118.40. The stock has a market cap of $424.80 million, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.10.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Value Line’s payout ratio is currently 59.57%.
Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.
