StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Value Line (NASDAQ:VALU – Get Rating) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Value Line Price Performance

VALU stock opened at $45.00 on Wednesday. Value Line has a one year low of $42.02 and a one year high of $118.40. The stock has a market cap of $424.80 million, a PE ratio of 23.94 and a beta of 0.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.10.

Value Line Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 1st were paid a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This is a boost from Value Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Value Line’s payout ratio is currently 59.57%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Value Line

About Value Line

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Value Line by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 25,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Value Line by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,439 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $888,000 after buying an additional 1,447 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Value Line by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 1,761 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Value Line by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $707,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Auxier Asset Management bought a new stake in Value Line during the 4th quarter valued at $221,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

Value Line, Inc engages in the provision of investment research. It produces investment periodicals based on underlying research and making available copyright data, including certain proprietary ranking system and other proprietary information, to third parties under written agreements for use in third-party managed and marketed investment products and for other purposes.

