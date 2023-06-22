Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNCR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $4.60 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.
Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.44. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.87.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNCR. B. Riley Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $7,475,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,160,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,476 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 604,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,032,000. 40.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.
