Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Synchronoss Technologies (NASDAQ:SNCR – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday. The firm issued a hold rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on SNCR. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut their price objective on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $4.60 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Synchronoss Technologies from $2.75 to $2.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th.

Get Synchronoss Technologies alerts:

Synchronoss Technologies Stock Performance

Synchronoss Technologies stock opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.75 million, a PE ratio of -3.43 and a beta of 1.44. Synchronoss Technologies has a 1-year low of $0.51 and a 1-year high of $1.87.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Synchronoss Technologies

Synchronoss Technologies ( NASDAQ:SNCR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The software maker reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $57.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.98 million. Synchronoss Technologies had a positive return on equity of 0.88% and a negative net margin of 6.44%. As a group, analysts expect that Synchronoss Technologies will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of SNCR. B. Riley Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $7,475,000. AWM Investment Company Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 108.6% in the 4th quarter. AWM Investment Company Inc. now owns 3,160,270 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,645,476 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Synchronoss Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $385,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synchronoss Technologies by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,466,771 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,952,000 after acquiring an additional 604,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Synchronoss Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,032,000. 40.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Synchronoss Technologies

(Get Rating)

Synchronoss Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud and enterprise solutions. The firm offers software-based activation for connected devices globally. Its platform includes cloud home, personal cloud content transfer and out-of-box experience, advance messaging and email suite, journey creation and advisor, digital coach, digital portal, activation, Internet of Things (IoT), and smart buildings.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Synchronoss Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchronoss Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.