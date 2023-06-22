WW International (NASDAQ:WW) Downgraded to “Sell” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of WW International (NASDAQ:WW – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on WW. Craig Hallum lowered WW International from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. UBS Group boosted their target price on WW International from $7.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised WW International from a neutral rating to a buy rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.80 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Finally, DA Davidson reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of WW International in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $6.92.

WW International Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of WW International stock opened at $6.39 on Wednesday. WW International has a twelve month low of $3.28 and a twelve month high of $10.02. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $6.04. The firm has a market cap of $502.64 million, a PE ratio of -1.24 and a beta of 1.69.

Insider Activity

WW International ( NASDAQ:WW Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.23. The company had revenue of $241.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $235.77 million. WW International had a negative return on equity of 8.27% and a negative net margin of 36.74%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that WW International will post -0.09 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 14,818,300 shares of WW International stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $105,950,845.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Denis F. Kelly acquired 16,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $6.86 per share, with a total value of $109,760.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 96,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $664,878.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder S.A. Westend sold 14,818,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.15, for a total transaction of $105,950,845.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 8.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of WW International

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in WW International by 15.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of WW International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of WW International by 57.0% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 22,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WW International in the 1st quarter valued at about $104,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in WW International during the first quarter worth about $267,000. 74.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WW International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and web-based platform, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight loss and weight management journeys.

Featured Stories

