Critical Contrast: Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics (LCDX) vs. The Competition

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics (OTCMKTS:LCDX – Get Rating) is one of 124 public companies in the “Medical Devices” industry, but how does it contrast to its peers? We will compare Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, earnings, profitability and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics and its peers’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics N/A N/A N/A Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics Competitors -93.65% -36.27% -13.91%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics and its peers top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics N/A N/A 0.00 Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics Competitors $549.63 million $25.97 million 189.38

Analyst Recommendations

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics’ peers have higher revenue and earnings than Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics. Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its peers, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics and its peers, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics 0 0 0 0 N/A Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics Competitors 179 783 781 39 2.38

As a group, “Medical Devices” companies have a potential upside of 24.61%. Given Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics’ peers higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics has less favorable growth aspects than its peers.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

28.7% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are owned by institutional investors. 27.0% of shares of all “Medical Devices” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics peers beat Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics on 5 of the 8 factors compared.

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics Company Profile

Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc., a medical technologies company, designs, develops, and markets imaging solutions that shows tissue at the cellular level in the United States. The company provides VivaScope 1500, a reflectance confocal imaging system that enables clinicians and researchers to capture confocal images that depict cellular structures of living tissue; and VivaScope 3000, a hand-held in vivo reflectance confocal microscope for skin imaging. It also offers VivaScan software to schedule patients for examinations, perform imaging examinations on one or more lesions during a visit, review, and report on images obtained during an examination, as well as VivaNet, a digital telepathology system. The company was formerly known as Lucid, Inc. and changed its name to Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. in August 2012. Caliber Imaging & Diagnostics, Inc. was founded in 1991 and is headquartered in Andover, Massachusetts.

