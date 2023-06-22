StockNews.com Upgrades World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) to “Buy”

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

World Fuel Services Price Performance

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.11. World Fuel Services has a one year low of $19.29 and a one year high of $30.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Trading of World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services ( NYSE:INT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $12.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.53 billion. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.19% and a return on equity of 6.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 29.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 414,024 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 93,316 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 16.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 104,723 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,832,000 after purchasing an additional 15,101 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 125.6% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,155 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 2,870 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 20.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,590 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,771 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in World Fuel Services by 56.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 33,929 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $917,000 after purchasing an additional 12,255 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.79% of the company’s stock.

About World Fuel Services

(Get Rating)

World Fuel Services Corporation engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine and land transportation industries worldwide. Its Aviation segment supplies fuel and related products and services to commercial airlines, second and third tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, charters, fractional operators, private aircraft, the U.S., foreign governments, intergovernmental, and military customers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.