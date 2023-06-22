Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH) Receives $53.27 Average Target Price from Analysts

Methanex Co. (NASDAQ:MEOH – Get Rating) (TSE:MX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $53.27.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MEOH. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Methanex from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Methanex from $60.00 to $58.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their price target on Methanex from $60.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Alembic Global Advisors raised Methanex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Methanex in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of MEOH opened at $41.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Methanex has a 12 month low of $28.73 and a 12 month high of $54.83. The company has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.62.

Methanex ( NASDAQ:MEOH Get Rating ) (TSE:MX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $944.88 million. Methanex had a return on equity of 10.80% and a net margin of 7.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.16 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Methanex will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 16th will be given a $0.185 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. This is an increase from Methanex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. Methanex’s dividend payout ratio is 19.79%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in Methanex by 14.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,618,947 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $354,536,000 after acquiring an additional 978,936 shares during the last quarter. Standard Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,580,000 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $97,679,000 after buying an additional 390,000 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,951,485 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $62,194,000 after buying an additional 19,735 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Methanex by 60.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,631,060 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $89,072,000 after buying an additional 616,146 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Methanex by 156.4% during the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,208,040 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $56,211,000 after purchasing an additional 736,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.97% of the company’s stock.

Methanex Corporation produces and supplies methanol in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and South America. The company also purchases methanol produced by others under methanol offtake contracts and on the spot market. In addition, it owns and leases storage and terminal facilities. The company owns and manages a fleet of approximately 30 ocean-going vessels.

