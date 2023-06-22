Head-To-Head Survey: Aareal Bank (AAALF) and Its Competitors

Aareal Bank (OTCMKTS:AAALF – Get Rating) is one of 213 publicly-traded companies in the “Banks—Regional” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Aareal Bank to related businesses based on the strength of its analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, dividends, risk, profitability and institutional ownership.

Profitability

This table compares Aareal Bank and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Aareal Bank N/A N/A N/A Aareal Bank Competitors 37.83% 8.70% 0.76%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

40.3% of Aareal Bank shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 32.2% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by institutional investors. 16.2% of shares of all “Banks—Regional” companies are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Aareal Bank 0 0 0 0 N/A Aareal Bank Competitors 984 2755 2730 5 2.27

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Aareal Bank and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies have a potential upside of 510.76%. Given Aareal Bank’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Aareal Bank has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Dividends

Aareal Bank pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Aareal Bank pays out 10.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Banks—Regional” companies pay a dividend yield of 11.8% and pay out 15.2% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Aareal Bank and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Aareal Bank N/A N/A 6.22 Aareal Bank Competitors $2.79 billion $680.11 million 372.10

Aareal Bank’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Aareal Bank. Aareal Bank is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Summary

Aareal Bank competitors beat Aareal Bank on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

About Aareal Bank

Aareal Bank AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides financing, software products, digital solutions, and payment transaction applications for the property sector and related industries in Germany, North America, Asia Pacific, and rest of Europe. It operates through three segments: Structured Property Financing, Banking & Digital solutions, and Aareon. The Structured Property Financing segment offers property financing and refinancing solutions for office buildings, hotels, and shopping centers, as well as retail, logistics, residential properties, and student housing. This segment also provides deposits, registered and bearer Pfandbriefe, promissory note loans, medium-term notes, debt securities, private placements, other bonds and subordinated issues, mortgage Pfandbriefe, and public sector Pfandbriefe. The Banking & Digital solutions segment offers various services and products for the residential and commercial property, and energy and waste disposal industries. Its services include specialized banking, payment systems, and optimized business processes. The Aareon segment provides IT systems consultancy and related advisory services, enterprise resource planning systems, software solutions, hosting and software as a service, and in-house services. The company was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Wiesbaden, Germany.

