Brokerages Set Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Price Target at $134.45

Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have given a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $134.45.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $131.00 to $140.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $123.00 to $133.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th.

Kimberly-Clark Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $138.17 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $46.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.66, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.23, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.82. Kimberly-Clark has a one year low of $108.74 and a one year high of $147.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $139.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.76.

Kimberly-Clark Announces Dividend

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 9.75% and a return on equity of 279.42%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.35 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Kimberly-Clark will post 6.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.18 dividend. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is 80.82%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kimberly-Clark

In other news, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total value of $218,801.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Michael D. Hsu sold 46,508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.28, for a total value of $6,710,174.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 111,668 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,111,459.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Doug Cunningham sold 1,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.48, for a total transaction of $218,801.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 59,416 shares of company stock worth $8,580,971 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KMB. Bell Investment Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1,475.0% during the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 189 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Kimberly-Clark in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the period. 74.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

