Brokerages Set Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ) Price Target at $17.55

Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $17.55.
IVZ has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on Invesco from $18.00 to $18.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Invesco in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Invesco from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $14.50 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. StockNews.com raised Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TheStreet cut Invesco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th.
Institutional Trading of Invesco
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trian Fund Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Invesco by 18.8% during the first quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 54,034,034 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,404,885,000 after acquiring an additional 8,560,175 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 52,105,335 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,201,550,000 after buying an additional 6,384,917 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 47,752,801 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $783,146,000 after buying an additional 2,528,731 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Invesco by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,414,143 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $348,174,000 after buying an additional 9,345,810 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Invesco by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,391,387 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $154,015,000 after buying an additional 349,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.99% of the company’s stock.
Invesco Stock Performance
Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The asset manager reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. Invesco had a return on equity of 7.86% and a net margin of 14.87%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Invesco will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Invesco Increases Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 9th were given a $0.20 dividend. This is a boost from Invesco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.97%.
About Invesco
Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.
