Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) Receives $502.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the thirteen research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $502.50.

DECK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $480.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $515.00 to $560.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research report on Friday, May 26th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $3,629,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,119,580. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, insider Caroti Stefano sold 7,408 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.00, for a total transaction of $3,629,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,142 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,119,580. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total transaction of $1,478,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,296,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,182 shares of company stock valued at $8,344,429. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Stock Up 0.3 %

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EP Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Deckers Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $700,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 12.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 135,816 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $61,056,000 after purchasing an additional 15,225 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 910 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 448 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Deckers Outdoor by 98.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,526 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,585,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DECK opened at $509.89 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a PE ratio of 26.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $482.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $437.88. Deckers Outdoor has a 12-month low of $238.43 and a 12-month high of $518.49.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.85. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The business had revenue of $791.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $723.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.51 earnings per share. Deckers Outdoor’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 21.76 EPS for the current year.

Deckers Outdoor Company Profile

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Further Reading

