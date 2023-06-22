ITT (NYSE:ITT) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

ITT (NYSE:ITT – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

ITT has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on ITT from $100.00 to $101.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on ITT from $107.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.83.

NYSE ITT opened at $88.42 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $83.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.94. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.42. ITT has a fifty-two week low of $63.77 and a fifty-two week high of $95.18.

ITT ( NYSE:ITT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The conglomerate reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.07. ITT had a return on equity of 17.85% and a net margin of 12.82%. The business had revenue of $797.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $777.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that ITT will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its stake in ITT by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 24,248 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in ITT by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 9,766 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $792,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in ITT by 32.1% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 515 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its stake in ITT by 14.2% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,092 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ITT by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,256 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. 91.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ITT, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of engineered components and customized technology solutions primarily for the transportation, industrial, and energy markets. It operates through the following segments: Motion Technologies, Industrial Process, Connect and Control Technologies, and Corporate and Other.

