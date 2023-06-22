iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC) Receives $151.40 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of iRhythm Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:IRTC – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $151.40.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on IRTC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $128.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Citigroup boosted their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on iRhythm Technologies from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on iRhythm Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on iRhythm Technologies from $137.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th.

Get iRhythm Technologies alerts:

iRhythm Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IRTC opened at $98.46 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.00 billion, a PE ratio of -28.37 and a beta of 1.40. iRhythm Technologies has a 1-year low of $85.74 and a 1-year high of $164.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $121.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $112.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

iRhythm Technologies ( NASDAQ:IRTC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($1.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.49). iRhythm Technologies had a negative net margin of 24.34% and a negative return on equity of 43.22%. The firm had revenue of $111.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.57 million. Equities research analysts expect that iRhythm Technologies will post -3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other iRhythm Technologies news, EVP Daniel G. Wilson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $500,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,417,125. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of iRhythm Technologies

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bradley Mark J. increased its holdings in iRhythm Technologies by 16.9% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Mark J. now owns 25,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,137,000 after purchasing an additional 3,665 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 6.9% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 74,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,237,000 after acquiring an additional 4,810 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 43.3% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,864 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 865 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 2.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 776,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,329,000 after acquiring an additional 17,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slate Path Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of iRhythm Technologies by 38.6% in the first quarter. Slate Path Capital LP now owns 485,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,155,000 after acquiring an additional 135,000 shares in the last quarter.

iRhythm Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating

iRhythm Technologies, Inc, a digital healthcare company, provides ambulatory electrocardiogram (ECG) monitoring products for patients at risk for arrhythmias in the United States. It offers Zio service, an ambulatory cardiac monitoring solution that combines a wire-free, patch-based, and wearable biosensor with a cloud-based data analytic platform to help physicians to monitor patients and diagnose arrhythmias.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for iRhythm Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iRhythm Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.