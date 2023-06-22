LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK) & Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC) Head to Head Comparison

LogicMark (NASDAQ:LGMK – Get Rating) and Wrap Technologies (OTCMKTS:WRTC – Get Rating) are both small-cap industrial products companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and price targets for LogicMark and Wrap Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score LogicMark 0 0 0 0 N/A Wrap Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio LogicMark $11.08 million 0.38 -$6.93 million ($14.32) -0.23 Wrap Technologies N/A N/A N/A ($0.37) -4.22

This table compares LogicMark and Wrap Technologies’ top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Wrap Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than LogicMark. Wrap Technologies is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than LogicMark, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

LogicMark has a beta of 1.88, suggesting that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Wrap Technologies has a beta of 1.87, suggesting that its share price is 87% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.4% of LogicMark shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.6% of Wrap Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of LogicMark shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 54.5% of Wrap Technologies shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares LogicMark and Wrap Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets LogicMark -67.48% -32.91% -27.37% Wrap Technologies N/A N/A N/A

Summary

Wrap Technologies beats LogicMark on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About LogicMark

LogicMark, Inc. offers personal emergency response systems (PERS), health communications devices, and Internet of Things (IoT) technology that creates a connected care platform in the United States. It manufactures and distributes non-monitored and monitored personal emergency response systems, which are offered through healthcare durable medical equipment and monitored security dealers/distributors, and the United States Department of Veterans Affairs. The company was formerly known as Nxt-ID, Inc. and changed its name to LogicMark, Inc. in March 2022. LogicMark, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is based in Louisville, Kentucky.

About Wrap Technologies

Wrap Technologies, Inc operates as a development stage security technology company. It focuses on delivering solutions to customers, primarily law enforcement and security personnel. The firm products includes BolaWrap 100, which is a hand-held remote restraint device that discharges an eight-foot bola style Kevlar tether to entangle an individual at a range of 10-25 feet. The company was founded by Elwood G. Norris, Scot J. Cohen and James A. Barnes on March 2, 2016 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

