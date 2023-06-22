PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) & Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED) Financial Comparison

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD – Get Rating) and Ra Medical Systems (NYSE:RMED – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, earnings, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk and institutional ownership.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for PolyPid and Ra Medical Systems, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Get PolyPid alerts:

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyPid 0 1 2 0 2.67 Ra Medical Systems 0 0 0 0 N/A

PolyPid presently has a consensus price target of $10.50, indicating a potential upside of 2,745.53%. Given PolyPid’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe PolyPid is more favorable than Ra Medical Systems.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Profitability

2.5% of PolyPid shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 11.0% of Ra Medical Systems shares are owned by institutional investors. 24.7% of PolyPid shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.6% of Ra Medical Systems shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares PolyPid and Ra Medical Systems’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyPid N/A -281.88% -110.68% Ra Medical Systems N/A -496.57% -344.49%

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares PolyPid and Ra Medical Systems’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyPid N/A N/A -$39.56 million ($1.69) -0.22 Ra Medical Systems $10,000.00 590.70 -$26.86 million ($92.36) -0.01

Ra Medical Systems has higher revenue and earnings than PolyPid. PolyPid is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Ra Medical Systems, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

PolyPid beats Ra Medical Systems on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PolyPid

(Get Rating)

PolyPid Ltd., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product candidate is D-PLEX100, which helps in the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs. It is also developing OncoPLEX, for the treatment of intra-tumoral cancer. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petah Tikva, Israel.

About Ra Medical Systems

(Get Rating)

Ra Medical Systems, Inc develops and delivers electrophysiology products to provide patients, hospitals, and physicians with technologies and solutions to improve the lives of patients with cardiac arrhythmias in the United States. The company's lead product is View into Ventricular Onset System, a non-invasive imaging system that offers 3D cardiac mapping to help with localizing the sites of origin of idiopathic ventricular arrhythmias in patients with structurally normal hearts prior to EP procedures. It also provides LockeT, a suture retention device; and Amigo Remote Catheter System, a robotic arm that serves as a catheter control device. Ra Medical Systems, Inc is based in Fort Mill, South Carolina.

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.