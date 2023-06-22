ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO) & Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY) Head-To-Head Contrast

Konica Minolta (OTCMKTS:KNCAY – Get Rating) and ACCO Brands (NYSE:ACCO – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Konica Minolta and ACCO Brands, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Konica Minolta 0 0 0 0 N/A ACCO Brands 0 1 1 0 2.50

ACCO Brands has a consensus price target of $7.00, suggesting a potential upside of 36.45%. Given ACCO Brands’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe ACCO Brands is more favorable than Konica Minolta.

Volatility & Risk

Valuation and Earnings

Konica Minolta has a beta of 0.92, meaning that its share price is 8% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ACCO Brands has a beta of 1.84, meaning that its share price is 84% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Konica Minolta and ACCO Brands’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Konica Minolta $8.37 billion 0.20 -$763.54 million ($3.17) -2.08 ACCO Brands $1.95 billion 0.25 -$13.20 million ($0.17) -30.17

ACCO Brands has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Konica Minolta. ACCO Brands is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Konica Minolta, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Konica Minolta and ACCO Brands’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Konica Minolta -9.37% -18.16% -7.41% ACCO Brands -0.74% 12.11% 3.44%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

80.9% of ACCO Brands shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.3% of ACCO Brands shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Konica Minolta pays an annual dividend of $0.10 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.5%. ACCO Brands pays an annual dividend of $0.30 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.8%. Konica Minolta pays out -3.2% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. ACCO Brands pays out -176.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. ACCO Brands is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

ACCO Brands beats Konica Minolta on 13 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Konica Minolta

(Get Rating)

Konica Minolta, Inc. engages in digital workplace, professional print, healthcare, and industrial businesses in Japan, the United States, Europe, China, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company develops, manufactures, and sells multi-functional peripherals, digital printing systems, and related consumables, as well as offers IT and printing solutions and services. It also provides diagnostic imaging systems, such as digital X-ray diagnostic imaging, diagnostic ultrasound systems, and other systems; digitalization, networking, solutions, and services in the medical field; genetic testing and drug discovery support services; and primary care services. In addition, the company offers measuring instruments; functional film displays; organic light emitting diode lighting products; industrial inkjet printheads; lenses for industrial and professional use; and imaging IoT and visual solutions. Konica Minolta, Inc. was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About ACCO Brands

(Get Rating)

ACCO Brands Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets consumer, school, technology, and office products. It operates through three segments: ACCO Brands North America, ACCO Brands EMEA, and ACCO Brands International. The company provides computer and gaming accessories, planners, dry erase boards, school notebooks, and janitorial supplies; storage and organization products, such as lever-arch binders, sheet protectors, and indexes; sheet protectors and indexes; laminating, binding, and shredding machines; writing instruments and art products; stapling and punching products; and do-it-yourself tools. It offers its products under the AT-A-GLANCE, Barrilito, Derwent, Esselte, Five Star, Foroni, GBC, Hilroy, Kensington, Leitz, Marbig, Mead, NOBO, PowerA, Quartet, Rapid, Rexel, Swingline, Tilibra, Artline, and Spirax brand names. The company markets and sells its products through various channels, including mass retailers, e-tailers, discount, drug/grocery, and variety chains; warehouse clubs; hardware and specialty stores; independent office product dealers; office superstores; wholesalers; contract stationers; and technology specialty businesses, as well as sells products directly to commercial and consumer end-users through its e-commerce platform and direct sales organization. ACCO Brands Corporation was founded in 1893 and is headquartered in Lake Zurich, Illinois.

