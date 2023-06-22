Critical Contrast: Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG) & Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY)

Swiss Re (OTCMKTS:SSREY – Get Rating) and Corebridge Financial (NYSE:CRBG – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, analyst recommendations, valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership and profitability.

Dividends

Swiss Re pays an annual dividend of $0.99 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.1%. Corebridge Financial pays an annual dividend of $0.92 per share and has a dividend yield of 5.6%.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Swiss Re and Corebridge Financial, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Swiss Re 3 3 4 0 2.10 Corebridge Financial 0 4 8 0 2.67

Earnings and Valuation

Swiss Re presently has a consensus price target of $78.40, suggesting a potential upside of 221.18%. Corebridge Financial has a consensus price target of $24.27, suggesting a potential upside of 47.82%. Given Swiss Re’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Swiss Re is more favorable than Corebridge Financial.

This table compares Swiss Re and Corebridge Financial’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Swiss Re $46.00 billion N/A $472.00 million N/A N/A Corebridge Financial $23.29 billion 0.46 $8.15 billion N/A N/A

Corebridge Financial has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Swiss Re.

Profitability

This table compares Swiss Re and Corebridge Financial’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Swiss Re N/A N/A N/A Corebridge Financial N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.6% of Corebridge Financial shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Corebridge Financial shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Corebridge Financial beats Swiss Re on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG engages in the provision of reinsurance, insurance and other insurance-based forms of risk transfer. It operates through the following segments: Property and Casualty Reinsurance, Life and Health Reinsurance, Corporate Solutions, Life Capital, and Group Items. The Property and Casualty segment comprises of the business lines property, casualty including motor, and specialty. The Life and Health segment includes property and casualty; and life and health sub-segments. The Corporate Solutions segment offers innovative insurance capacity to mid-sized and large multinational corporations across the globe. The Life Capital segment encompasses the closed and open life and health insurance books, as well as the ReAssure business and the primary life and health insurance business comprising elipsLife and iptiQ. The Group Items segment represents the administrative expenses of the corporate center functions that are not recharged to the operating segments. The company was founded on December 19, 1863 and is headquartered in Zurich, Switzerland.

About Corebridge Financial

Corebridge Financial, Inc. provides retirement solutions and insurance products in the United States. It operates through Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Life Insurance, and Institutional Markets segments. The Individual Retirement segment provides fixed annuities, fixed index annuities, variable annuities and retail mutual funds. The Group Retirement segment offers record-keeping services, plan administration and compliance services, and financial planning and advisory solutions to employer-defined contribution plans and their participants, as well as proprietary and non-proprietary annuities, advisory services, and brokerage products. The Life Insurance segment offers term life and universal life insurance in the United States, as well as issues individual life, whole life, and group life insurance in the United Kingdom; and distributes medical insurance in Ireland. The Institutional Markets segment provides stable value wraps, structured settlement and pension risk transfer annuities, corporate and bank owned life insurance, private placement variable universal life and annuities products, and guaranteed investment contracts. The company was formerly known as SAFG Retirement Services, Inc. The company was incorporated in 1998 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas. Corebridge Financial, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of American International Group, Inc.

