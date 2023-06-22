Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF) and PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRF) Critical Survey

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk (OTCMKTS:PBCRF – Get Rating) and Home Capital Group (OTCMKTS:HMCBF – Get Rating) are both financial services companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

11.2% of PT Bank Central Asia Tbk shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 37.0% of Home Capital Group shares are held by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Get PT Bank Central Asia Tbk alerts:

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares PT Bank Central Asia Tbk and Home Capital Group’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PT Bank Central Asia Tbk N/A N/A N/A $652.56 0.00 Home Capital Group N/A N/A N/A $4.06 8.14

Profitability

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Home Capital Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This table compares PT Bank Central Asia Tbk and Home Capital Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PT Bank Central Asia Tbk N/A N/A N/A Home Capital Group N/A N/A N/A

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk and Home Capital Group, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PT Bank Central Asia Tbk 1 1 0 0 1.50 Home Capital Group 0 2 1 0 2.33

Home Capital Group has a consensus target price of $40.83, indicating a potential upside of 23.49%. Given Home Capital Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Home Capital Group is more favorable than PT Bank Central Asia Tbk.

Dividends

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk pays an annual dividend of $98.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 16,172.8%. Home Capital Group pays an annual dividend of $0.64 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk pays out 15.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Home Capital Group pays out 15.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

Summary

Home Capital Group beats PT Bank Central Asia Tbk on 5 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About PT Bank Central Asia Tbk

(Get Rating)

PT Bank Central Asia Tbk, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking products and services to individual, corporate, and small and medium enterprise customers in Indonesia and internationally. It offers savings accounts; motorcycle financing, as well as car, housing, working capital, and investment loans; mutual funds and bonds; electronic money services; credit cards; business collection services; and home and eBanking, remittance, and customer services. The company also provides investment financing, working capital financing, auto and multipurpose financing, operating lease, other financing activities, money lending and remittance, securities brokerage dealing and securities issuance underwriting, general or loss insurance, life insurance, Sharia banking, and venture capital services. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Jakarta, Indonesia. PT Bank Central Asia Tbk is a subsidiary of PT Dwimuria Investama Andalan.

About Home Capital Group

(Get Rating)

Home Capital Group, Inc. operates as an investment holding company with interests in providing loan and trust services. It offers deposits, residential and non-residential commercial mortgage lending, consumer lending and credit card services. The company was founded on September 28, 1977 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PT Bank Central Asia Tbk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.