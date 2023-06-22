Financial Survey: Axfood AB (publ) (AXFOF) versus The Competition

Axfood AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:AXFOF – Get Rating) is one of 60 publicly-traded companies in the “Grocery Stores” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its competitors? We will compare Axfood AB (publ) to related companies based on the strength of its institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, risk, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Dividends

Axfood AB (publ) pays an annual dividend of $15.00 per share and has a dividend yield of 54.3%. Axfood AB (publ) pays out 73.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies pay a dividend yield of 4.0% and pay out 62.1% of their earnings in the form of a dividend.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Axfood AB (publ) and its competitors, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Axfood AB (publ) 1 0 1 0 2.00 Axfood AB (publ) Competitors 1118 2750 3004 114 2.30

Valuation & Earnings

As a group, “Grocery Stores” companies have a potential upside of 107.72%. Given Axfood AB (publ)’s competitors stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Axfood AB (publ) has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

This table compares Axfood AB (publ) and its competitors top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Axfood AB (publ) N/A N/A 1.35 Axfood AB (publ) Competitors $26.98 billion $611.37 million 203.16

Axfood AB (publ)’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Axfood AB (publ). Axfood AB (publ) is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

13.8% of Axfood AB (publ) shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 45.3% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are held by institutional investors. 22.8% of shares of all “Grocery Stores” companies are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Axfood AB (publ) and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Axfood AB (publ) N/A N/A N/A Axfood AB (publ) Competitors 2.07% 14.55% 4.73%

Summary

Axfood AB (publ) competitors beat Axfood AB (publ) on 11 of the 13 factors compared.

About Axfood AB (publ)

Axfood AB (publ) engages in the food retail and wholesale businesses in Sweden. It operates through Willys, Hemköp, Dagab, and Snabbgross segments. The company sells groceries through Willys, Hemköp, Eurocash, and Mat.se store chains. It is also involved in the e-commerce business; and provision of private label products. In addition, it offers home delivery of meal kits under the Middagsfrid name, as well as operates Urban Deli, a combination of restaurant and market hall; and Apohem, an online pharmacy. The company serves restaurants, fastfood operators, and cafés; and retailer-owned stores, mini-marts, service stations, and other convenience retailers. Axfood AB (publ) was founded in 1958 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden. Axfood AB (publ) is a subsidiary of Axel Johnson AB.

