Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS) & Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB) Head to Head Contrast

Northeast Community Bancorp (NASDAQ:NECB – Get Rating) and Pioneer Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBFS – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, profitability and earnings.

Volatility and Risk

Northeast Community Bancorp has a beta of 0.55, meaning that its stock price is 45% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Pioneer Bancorp has a beta of 0.37, meaning that its stock price is 63% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Northeast Community Bancorp and Pioneer Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Northeast Community Bancorp $73.68 million 2.95 $24.84 million $2.15 6.71 Pioneer Bancorp $75.38 million 3.05 $10.28 million N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Northeast Community Bancorp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Pioneer Bancorp.

36.9% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 23.4% of Pioneer Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.3% of Northeast Community Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of Pioneer Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Northeast Community Bancorp and Pioneer Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Northeast Community Bancorp 0 1 0 0 2.00 Pioneer Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Northeast Community Bancorp presently has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 4.02%. Given Northeast Community Bancorp’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Northeast Community Bancorp is more favorable than Pioneer Bancorp.

Profitability

This table compares Northeast Community Bancorp and Pioneer Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Northeast Community Bancorp 36.06% 12.47% 2.39% Pioneer Bancorp 25.26% 8.03% 1.01%

Summary

Northeast Community Bancorp beats Pioneer Bancorp on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Northeast Community Bancorp

Northeast Community Bancorp, Inc. is a bank holding company, which offers a comprehensive line of banking products and services, including mobile banking, commercial real estate loans, commercial construction financing, lines of credit, and term loans. Its business banking services include remote deposit, online banking and bill payment, online financial management tools, ACH services, business checking, sweep accounts, overdraft protection, and wealth management services. The company was founded on July 5, 2006 and is headquartered in White Plains, NY.

About Pioneer Bancorp

Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. operates as a holding company for Pioneer Savings Bank that provides various banking products and services in New York. The company accepts various deposit products, such as demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit accounts. Its loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, commercial construction, one- to four-family residential real estate, home equity, and consumer loans; and home equity lines of credit. The company also invests in the U.S. governmental securities, fixed rate collateralized mortgage obligations, mortgage-backed securities, fixed-rate investment grade bonds, and equity securities. In addition, the company offers personal and commercial insurance products, including homeowners, automobile, and comprehensive business insurance; employee benefit products and services, such as group health, dental, disability, and life insurance products, as well as defined contribution, defined benefit administration, and human resource management services; and wealth management services comprising investment advice, retirement income planning, estate planning, business succession, and employer retirement planning. The company was founded in 1889 and is based in Albany, New York. Pioneer Bancorp, Inc. operates as a subsidiary of Pioneer Bancorp, MHC.

