Head-To-Head Comparison: Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS) versus Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF)

Questor Technology (OTCMKTS:QUTIF – Get Rating) and Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Rating) are both industrials companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, profitability, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Questor Technology and Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Questor Technology N/A N/A N/A $0.14 4.58 Zurn Elkay Water Solutions $1.41 billion 3.22 $61.70 million $0.38 68.68

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has higher revenue and earnings than Questor Technology. Questor Technology is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Zurn Elkay Water Solutions, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Ratings

4.7% of Questor Technology shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 79.1% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions shares are held by institutional investors. 3.0% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Questor Technology and Zurn Elkay Water Solutions, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Questor Technology 0 0 0 0 N/A Zurn Elkay Water Solutions 0 1 5 0 2.83

Questor Technology presently has a consensus price target of $1.30, indicating a potential upside of 100.00%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions has a consensus price target of $26.33, indicating a potential upside of 0.89%. Given Questor Technology’s higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Questor Technology is more favorable than Zurn Elkay Water Solutions.

Profitability

This table compares Questor Technology and Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Questor Technology N/A N/A N/A Zurn Elkay Water Solutions 3.84% 11.53% 5.97%

Summary

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions beats Questor Technology on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Questor Technology

Questor Technology Inc., an environmental emissions reduction technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and the United States. The company rents waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat. The company was formerly known as Interglobe Gas Technology Inc. and changed its name to Questor Technology Inc. in September 1995. Questor Technology Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, including interceptors, water control and backflow, fire protection, PEX pipings and tubings, valves, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkis brand names. The company also provides flow systems products, comprising point drains, hydrants, fixture carrier systems, chemical drainage systems; and interceptors and separators, acid neutralization systems, and remote monitoring systems under the Zurn and Green Turtle brands. In addition, it develops, manufactures, and markets remote tank monitoring devices, alarm, software, and services. Further, the company offers sensor-operated flush valves under the Aquaflush, AquaSense, and AquaVantage brands; heavy-duty commercial faucets under the AquaSpec brand; water conserving fixtures under the EcoVantage and Zurn One brands; stainless steel products under the Just Manufacturing brand name, which include stainless steel sinks and plumbing fixtures, and various types of sinks, as well as drinking water products, such as dispensing and filtration products. It serves higher education, healthcare, retail, restaurant, hospitality, education, government, and fire protection markets. The company was formerly known as Zurn Water Solutions Corporation. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin.

