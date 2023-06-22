Unitil (NYSE:UTL) and SSE (OTC:SSEZF) Critical Analysis

SSE (OTC:SSEZF – Get Rating) and Unitil (NYSE:UTL – Get Rating) are both utilities companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk and earnings.

Profitability

This table compares SSE and Unitil’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SSE N/A N/A N/A Unitil 7.45% 9.38% 2.78%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares SSE and Unitil’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SSE N/A N/A N/A $0.21 113.81 Unitil $563.20 million 1.54 $41.40 million $2.75 19.64

Analyst Recommendations

Unitil has higher revenue and earnings than SSE. Unitil is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than SSE, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for SSE and Unitil, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SSE 0 0 0 0 N/A Unitil 1 1 0 0 1.50

Unitil has a consensus price target of $53.00, suggesting a potential downside of 1.85%. Given Unitil’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Unitil is more favorable than SSE.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

40.4% of SSE shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of Unitil shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Unitil shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

SSE pays an annual dividend of $0.87 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.7%. Unitil pays an annual dividend of $1.62 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.0%. SSE pays out 419.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Unitil pays out 58.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Unitil has increased its dividend for 9 consecutive years.

Summary

Unitil beats SSE on 10 of the 12 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SSE

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates, and develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands. It also produces, stores, distributes, and supplies gas. In addition, it engages in the electricity and utility contracting, telecommunications, energy trading, insurance, and property holding businesses, as well as provides maintenance services. The company was formerly known as Scottish and Southern Energy plc and changed its name to SSE plc in September 2011. SSE plc was incorporated in 1989 and is based in Perth, the United Kingdom.

About Unitil

Unitil Corporation, a public utility holding company, engages in the distribution of electricity and natural gas. It operates through two segments, Utility Electric Operations, Utility Gas Operations. The company distributes electricity in the southeastern seacoast and state capital regions of New Hampshire, and the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts; and distributes natural gas in southeastern New Hampshire and portions of southern and central Maine, including the city of Portland and the Lewiston-Auburn area, as well as electricity and natural gas in the greater Fitchburg area of north central Massachusetts. It also operates 86 miles of interstate underground natural gas transmission pipeline that provides interstate natural gas pipeline access and transportation services primarily in Maine and New Hampshire. In addition, the company provides real estate management services. It serves approximately 108,100 electric customers and 87,500 natural gas customers. Unitil Corporation was incorporated in 1984 and is headquartered in Hampton, New Hampshire.

