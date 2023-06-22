StockNews.com Upgrades Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) to Strong-Buy

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

Shares of Ceragon Networks stock opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88. Ceragon Networks has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $167.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.75 and a beta of 1.36.

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $83.41 million during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 373.1% during the third quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,816,755 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $3,325,000 after buying an additional 1,432,709 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 772.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 543,037 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,157,000 after buying an additional 480,796 shares in the last quarter. Westerly Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the third quarter worth $522,000. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 118.5% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 422,057 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 228,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks during the fourth quarter worth $436,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.53% of the company’s stock.

Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Its products include IP-50, IP-20, IP-20 Assured, Pointlink Stabilized Platforms, and Network & Service Management. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

