StockNews.com Upgrades Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT) to Strong-Buy

Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) was upgraded by analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.
Ceragon Networks Price Performance
Shares of Ceragon Networks stock opened at $1.99 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.88. Ceragon Networks has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $2.87. The company has a market capitalization of $167.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.75 and a beta of 1.36.
Ceragon Networks (NASDAQ:CRNT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The communications equipment provider reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 1.02%. The business had revenue of $83.41 million during the quarter.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ceragon Networks
About Ceragon Networks
Ceragon Networks Ltd. engages in the provision of wireless backhaul and fronthaul solutions. Its products include IP-50, IP-20, IP-20 Assured, Pointlink Stabilized Platforms, and Network & Service Management. The company was founded on July 23, 1996 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.
Featured Stories
