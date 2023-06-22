vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of vTv Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VTVT – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price objective on shares of vTv Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, March 7th.

vTv Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VTVT opened at $0.79 on Tuesday. vTv Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $0.63 and a 1-year high of $1.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $82.23 million, a PE ratio of -3.74 and a beta of -1.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

vTv Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VTVT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that vTv Therapeutics will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in vTv Therapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 138,683 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 14,845 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new position in vTv Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $30,000. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of vTv Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of vTv Therapeutics by 268.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 206,145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $155,000 after buying an additional 150,228 shares in the last quarter. 3.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

vTv Therapeutics Company Profile

vTv Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of orally administered small molecule drug candidates to fill significant unmet medical needs. Its products target the treatment of central nervous system disorders, diabetes and metabolic disorders, inflammation, and cancer.

