BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Price Performance
BVXV opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.73. The company has a market cap of $2.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.47.
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About BiondVax Pharmaceuticals
BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.
