BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

BVXV opened at $1.41 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.28, a current ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.92. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.29 and a 52-week high of $13.50. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.73. The company has a market cap of $2.64 million, a P/E ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 2.47.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 17th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter. On average, analysts expect that BiondVax Pharmaceuticals will post -0.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in BiondVax Pharmaceuticals stock. Sabby Management LLC lifted its position in shares of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd. ( NASDAQ:BVXV Get Rating ) by 47.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 325,974 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,412 shares during the period. BiondVax Pharmaceuticals comprises 0.6% of Sabby Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Sabby Management LLC owned 17.45% of BiondVax Pharmaceuticals worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 20.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BiondVax Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a development stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, manufacturing, and commercializing products for the prevention and treatment of infectious and autoimmune diseases, and other illnesses in Israel. The company has licensing and collaboration agreement with Max Planck Society and University Medical Center Göttingen for the development and commercialization of COVID-19 nanosized antibody (NanoAb); and development and commercialization of NanoAbs for various other disease indications.

