StockNews.com Upgrades Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK) to Hold

Trustmark (NASDAQ:TRMK – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on TRMK. Raymond James downgraded shares of Trustmark from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on shares of Trustmark from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Trustmark from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.17.

Shares of TRMK opened at $22.10 on Tuesday. Trustmark has a twelve month low of $20.28 and a twelve month high of $38.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 14.64 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Trustmark ( NASDAQ:TRMK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.13. Trustmark had a return on equity of 10.96% and a net margin of 10.91%. The company had revenue of $188.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $189.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Trustmark will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Richard H. Puckett acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.11 per share, for a total transaction of $42,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,289.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRMK. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at $19,060,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Trustmark by 17.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,062,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $75,637,000 after acquiring an additional 461,549 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Trustmark by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,023,467 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $222,880,000 after acquiring an additional 395,082 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Trustmark in the 4th quarter valued at $12,206,000. Finally, Gillson Capital LP acquired a new position in Trustmark in the 1st quarter valued at $6,466,000. 66.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Trustmark Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Trustmark National Bank that provides banking and other financial solutions to individuals and corporate institutions in the United States. The company operates through three segments: General Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts; financing for commercial and industrial projects, income-producing commercial real estate, owner-occupied real estate, and construction and land development; and installment and real estate loans, and lines of credit, as well as treasury management services.

