Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) Rating Increased to Overweight at Morgan Stanley

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage presently has a $230.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their previous price target of $182.00. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.68% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Avis Budget Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $239.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Avis Budget Group in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on Avis Budget Group from $240.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $230.86.

Avis Budget Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAR opened at $219.71 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.76 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $188.00. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $131.83 and a one year high of $251.26. The firm has a market cap of $8.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.34.

Insider Activity

Avis Budget Group ( NASDAQ:CAR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $7.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.34 by $4.38. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. Avis Budget Group had a negative return on equity of 448.41% and a net margin of 21.02%. The company’s revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $9.99 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 34.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Patrick K. Rankin sold 14,917 shares of Avis Budget Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.55, for a total transaction of $3,021,438.35. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 59,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,086,563.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 48.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the third quarter valued at $9,274,000. Barclays PLC raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 129.7% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 241,345 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,565,000 after buying an additional 136,288 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Avis Budget Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 8,816 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,445,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at $594,000. Finally, Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Avis Budget Group in the fourth quarter valued at $5,910,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.36% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides car and truck rentals, car sharing, and ancillary products and services to businesses and consumers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia, and Australasia. It operates the Avis brand, that offers vehicle rental and other mobility solutions to the premium commercial and leisure segments of the travel industry; the Budget Truck brand, a local, and one-way truck and cargo van rental businesses with a fleet of approximately 19,000 vehicles, which are rented through a network of approximately 415 dealer-operated and 390 company-operated locations that serve the light commercial and consumer sectors in the continental United States; and the Zipcar brand, a car sharing network.

