Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Oxbridge Re Trading Down 2.8 %

Oxbridge Re stock opened at $1.76 on Tuesday. Oxbridge Re has a 1 year low of $1.07 and a 1 year high of $4.04. The company has a market cap of $10.33 million, a PE ratio of -8.00 and a beta of 1.36. The company’s 50-day moving average is $1.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71.

Get Oxbridge Re alerts:

Oxbridge Re (NASDAQ:OXBR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 12th. The insurance provider reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $0.55 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Oxbridge Re

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Oxbridge Re stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Oxbridge Re Holdings Limited ( NASDAQ:OXBR Get Rating ) by 49.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 32,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.57% of Oxbridge Re worth $70,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Oxbridge Re Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of property and casualty reinsurance in the Gulf Coast region of the United States. Through its subsidiaries, it fully collateralizes policies to cover property losses from specified catastrophes. The company was founded by Sanjay Madhu on April 4, 2013 and is headquartered in George Town, Cayman Islands.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Oxbridge Re Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxbridge Re and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.