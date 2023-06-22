StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

NortonLifeLock Stock Down 1.9 %

Shares of NLOK opened at $18.23 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.42 billion, a PE ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.41. NortonLifeLock has a twelve month low of $20.12 and a twelve month high of $30.92.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 15,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 843 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 197,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,382,000 after purchasing an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 124,307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its stake in NortonLifeLock by 23.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 31,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after purchasing an additional 5,885 shares in the last quarter. 94.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About NortonLifeLock

Gen Digital, Inc engages in the provision of security, storage, and systems management solutions. The firm focuses on providing consumer cyber safety with its business solutions. The company was founded by Gary Hendrix in April 1982 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

