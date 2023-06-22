Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Lifted to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet raised Five Below from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Five Below from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on Five Below from $224.00 to $222.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on Five Below from $235.00 to $224.00 in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price objective on Five Below from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, March 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $211.22.

Shares of FIVE opened at $194.77 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $192.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.18. The firm has a market cap of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.83, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.17. Five Below has a 12 month low of $109.49 and a 12 month high of $220.19.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $726.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $728.20 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.90% and a net margin of 8.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Five Below will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total value of $505,950.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,274,791.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.38, for a total transaction of $505,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,299 shares in the company, valued at $1,274,791.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Ronald Sargent sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.00, for a total value of $41,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,141,270. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 30,025 shares of company stock worth $6,375,918 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new position in Five Below in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Five Below by 122.7% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 432 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of Five Below by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 193 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 73.1% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 180 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co boosted its position in shares of Five Below by 29.6% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 350 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

